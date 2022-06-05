Minot’s Sofia Egge and Eden Olson claim second-straight state tennis doubles championship

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KMOT) - For the first time in 40 years, Minot High girls tennis can boast back-to-back doubles state champions.

Seniors Sofia Egge and Eden Olson defeated Shanley’s Madeline Abbott and Julia Wolf, 6-0, 6-3, to claim the pair’s second-straight doubles title.

Egge and Olson did not concede a set through the WDA tournament nor the NDHSAA tournament, outscoring opposition 96 games to 17 in the postseason.

The Majettes finished the season 22-1, the lone loss to Fargo Davies in the state team championship Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.