Mandan airport installs LED beacon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Regional Airport has become the second airport in the state to install an LED rotating beacon, which helps show pilots in the air where the airport is.

The new beacon has a lifespan of 50,000 hours, and airport officials anticipate it’ll only need to be changed once every 10-12 years, as opposed to every other year with the incandescent bulb used before. The LED beacon will create electrical savings of 65 percent per year.

It cost $17,000 to install. A $5,000 insurance deductible helped to cover some of the cost.

