Dacotah Mandan Lions fly kites for pediatric cancer awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dacotah Mandan Lions took to the skies to enjoy the warm weather and bring awareness to pediatric cancer.The non-profit held its fifth annual kite fly at the Mandan Middle School to continuing serving the community.

Organizers said donations from the event will go to the International Lions Clubs to fund research.

“It’s a great service to the community, we bring people from the interstate highway when kites are up in the air real good. It’s a community affair, anybody from toddlers to old people in wheelchairs can come fly a kite,” said programs coordinator Darwin Smith.

