Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Authorities on the Fort Berthold Reservation said that a body was recovered along the Lake Sakakawea shoreline Saturday.

In a release Saturday from the MHA Emergency Operations Center, authorities said that the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call around 11:10 a.m. that a possible deceased human was found in the water against the shoreline by a boater out fishing.

Various law enforcement agencies responded to the area, roughly 2.8 miles south of the Four Bears Bridge, and secured the scene.

New Town Volunteer Fire recovered the remains, which were transported by the sheriff’s office to the state forensic examiner in Bismarck.

Officials with the tribe could not confirm whether the remains were that of Charles Bearstail, a kayaker who had been missing since April, though they did tell Your News Leader that Bearstail’s family had been notified a body was located.

The 64-year-old Bearstail went missing April 24, prompting a massive multi-agency search effort. Bearstail’s pickup truck was located days later at Four Bears Point, and a kayak and paddle he likely used were found during the search as well.

Identification of the body as well as cause of death are pending investigation, and a spokesperson said it may take a few days.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.