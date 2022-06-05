Advertisement

Bismarket opens for tenth season

Bismarket
Bismarket(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday marked the season’s opening day of Bismarket, a local farmer’s market that has been serving the community for ten years.

Since 2013, the market has grown larger to fit the community’s needs. Around 800 people visited the event Saturday.

It offers goods such as produce, meat, baked goods, and crafts from the 64 vendors that have signed on this season.

“Thirty was the dream, to get to thirty was a really big deal, where now it’s our average number to have thirty vendors. We used to be in a different park, so over the years it’s really just evolved,” said local foods coordinator Claire Lowstuter.

The market also holds special events throughout the season. It is open every Saturday until October.

