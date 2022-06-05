2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and pickup truck in Anamoose

ANAMOOSE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that two people from Anamoose are in stable, but critical condition after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck on Highway 52 around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report states that a 21-year-old man was driving a pickup truck with a 17-year-old as a passenger, and ran a stop sign at the intersection of US-52 and ND-14 near Anamoose, which led to a collision with a semi that was being driven by a 49-year-old man from Wagner, SD. The Highway Patrol says that the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a collision but struck the left side of the pickup.

Neither of the people in the pickup were wearing seatbelts and both were ejected. They were both airlifted to Minot Trinity Hospital, while the semi driver had no injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.

