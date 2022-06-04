US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A wildlife agency will further study whether Yellowstone National Park bison should be given protections under the Endangered Species Act after losing key court rulings.

Friday’s decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections.

The agency’s findings say the petitions presented substantial, credible information that protections may be needed due to issues such as loss of habitat and genetic diversity.

The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine if the protections are necessary.

