US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

FILE - A mother bison leads her calf through deep snow toward a road in Yellowstone National...
FILE - A mother bison leads her calf through deep snow toward a road in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on Feb. 20, 2021. In January 2022, a federal judge has ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revisit part of its decision not to protect Yellowstone National Park's bison as an endangered species. Buffalo Field Campaign and Western Watersheds Project have been fighting since 2014 to have Yellowstone's bison declared endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act.((Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP, File))
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A wildlife agency will further study whether Yellowstone National Park bison should be given protections under the Endangered Species Act after losing key court rulings.

Friday’s decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections.

The agency’s findings say the petitions presented substantial, credible information that protections may be needed due to issues such as loss of habitat and genetic diversity.

The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine if the protections are necessary.

