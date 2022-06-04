‘They’re very nice’: Kids fish with officers at Dickinson Cops & Bobbers

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Children typically interact with police officers in their schools or out on the streets.

But Saturday in Dickinson, youth were able to talk with law enforcement in an unexpected place.

Fishing is a popular pastime in North Dakota, but it’s not every day you get to fish with a police officer.

“It feels pretty cool, and they’re very nice,” said Jeremiah Gonzelez, Dickinson.

“It’s really fun to get to be out here with my family and them,” said Emily Craig, Dickinson.

The Dickinson Police Cops & Bobbers event welcomes children and their families to fish for free with local law enforcement.

More than two hundred people stopped by the Dickinson Dike to participate, and officers look forward to it every year.

“It was great to see a lot of the kids were really, really excited to show us the fish that they caught, said Taylor Peters, Senior Police Officer. Situations like this it’s great to be able to just talk to them and kind of see what they’re all about, they get to meet us and know that we’re just here to help them.”

Many local officers took their kids to take part in the fun. Turner and Trinity Weyer say they’re proud of the officers, especially their dad who wears the badge.

“He takes care of bad guys, he’s a detective, pretty cool, it’s really cool,” said Turner and Trinity Weyer, Dickinson.

Dickinson Police says they’re thankful for their event sponsors and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office who helped make the day possible.

