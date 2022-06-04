Special Olympics ND team competing in Florida for USA Games

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Athletes with Special Olympics North Dakota will join thousands of others competing in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Although there’s just a week of games, athletes have been training all year.

Track and field is just one event athletes with Special Olympics North Dakota will be participating in at the USA Games next week.

Eighteen athletes are flying to Florida to also compete in basketball, bowling, powerlifting.

“It brings a lot of sense of pride to be able to represent North Dakota and be selected, it’s a pretty big deal,” said Heather Peschel, Special Olympics North Dakota.

The group’s youth leadership team says athletes have been training at NDSU the last two days. They say athletes must qualify to compete on the national stage and are from across North Dakota.

“They’ve been practicing since the fall when they found out they were going to USA Games,” said Nick LeMier, Special Olympics North Dakota.

The team also includes one unified partner and six coaches. Athletes will test their skills against thousands of others from across the country.

“It’s kind of exciting and at the same time nerve-racking because you don’t know how well you’re going to do,” said LeMier.

An unforgettable experience for these young athletes to show off their athletic skills.

The Special Olympics USA Games are hosted every four years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.