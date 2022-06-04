Advertisement

North Dakota’s Cara Mund graduates from Harvard Law

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Cambridge, MASS. – Cara Mund can now add law school graduate to her list of accomplishments.

Mund, who was the first and only woman from North Dakota to earn the title of Miss America in 2018, graduated Cum Laude from Harvard Law School.

During her time as Miss America, Mund served as the National Goodwill Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, as well as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and United Service Organizations.

The Bismarck native received the 2022 Kristin P. Muniz Award for her work with client-centered representation.

