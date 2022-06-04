Montana’s republican leaders highlight booming jobs market and new business development

BOZEMAN, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Republican senator Steve Daines showcased new businesses and opportunities during the “On The Rise” Economic Summit in Bozeman Thursday.

He was joined by Governor Greg Gianforte, the state’s department of commerce, and several business leaders, who discussed emerging technology being developed in Montana and how they are fueling job creation and growth.

“We want the entreprenurial golden geese to fly into Montana and lay the golden w-2 eggs that allow our kids to prosper and thrive here in the state,” said Governor Greg Gianforte.

“We are here to serve. We want to make sure that permeates our culture with who we hire and how they work every day both in Washington and in Montana,” said Daines.

During the summit, Bitzero CEO Akbar Shamji and investor Kevin O’Leary announced that they would be building a 50-megawatt data center in Polson with help from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. The green bitcoin mining company said earlier this week that their headquarters would be built in North Dakota.

Montana currently holds the fifth-lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 2.3%. The labor force is also at a record high according to state officials.

