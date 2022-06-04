Advertisement

Minot routs Fargo Shanley to claim 2nd straight soccer championship

Minot Majettes girls soccer team
Minot Majettes girls soccer team(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR)- For the 2nd straight season, the Minot Majettes girls soccer team claimed the Class A State Championship with a 6-0 win over Fargo Shanley.

The Majettes would erupt for four goals in the 1st half and then tack on two in the 2nd to eventually take the game.

It’s also the 2nd straight season Minot has finished the year without a loss. (17-0)

