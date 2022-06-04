Advertisement

“Let’s Destroy It” rage room opens in Minot

Rage room opens in Minot
Rage room opens in Minot(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – The first-ever Rage Room has opened its doors in Minot.

Sometimes you just want to break something, well now you can, with the new business in Minot.

Rage rooms provide a safe space where people can let anger and frustration out on some home appliances and electronics.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to bring something new and exciting to Minot and the surrounding areas and just have a good time,” said Shaun Lewellyn.

The business gives you the freedom to suit up and pick your choice of weapons to smash as much as you can in 30 minutes.

These can be used for employee bonding, friends battling it out, or if you want to throw something.

Let’s Destroy it, rage room is now open for the community in Minot. It’s located at 300 30th Avenue NW, Suite B.

