Dickinson’s Troy Berg named Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - For fourth time in program history, a Dickinson High School baseball player is honored with a Gatorade award. Troy Berg is this year’s recipient in the state of North Dakota.

In his senior season Berg is hitting .442 with four triples, and 10 stolen bases through 23 games, helping the Midgets to a 23-3 overall record.

A member of the National Honor Society, Berg carries a 3.92 GPA. He also volunteers in the community as a baseball coach for special needs athletes.

“Troy Berg makes our program better not only because he is a tremendous athlete, but also because of his grit, work ethic and his expectations of himself,” said Dickinson High School head coach Pete Dobitz. “He is always looking out for the little guy and helping others wherever and whenever he can.”

Berg will continue academically and athletically in baseball at the University of Jamestown next year.

