Dakota Tackle ownership to change hands after 43 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota Tackle has been providing North Dakotans with fishing kits and equipment for the past 43 years. Now, owner Wade Anderson is planning to retire.

The shop, lauded as the biggest tackle shop in North Dakota, started as an RV business before Anderson began selling fishing kits before transitioning to fishing gear full time. Anderson said he has an interested buyer but is waiting for the loan to go through.

He said he plans to stay on for six more months to help with the transition.

