Advertisement

Dakota Tackle ownership to change hands after 43 years

Dakota Tackle
Dakota Tackle(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota Tackle has been providing North Dakotans with fishing kits and equipment for the past 43 years. Now, owner Wade Anderson is planning to retire.

The shop, lauded as the biggest tackle shop in North Dakota, started as an RV business before Anderson began selling fishing kits before transitioning to fishing gear full time. Anderson said he has an interested buyer but is waiting for the loan to go through.

He said he plans to stay on for six more months to help with the transition.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries
Charles Bearstail and Daughter
“We are trying to stay strong”: family of Charles Bearstail continues search
Guled Farah
Police: Man facing charges after trying to steal vehicle with children inside
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Latest News

Cherry Blossom Massage shut down
Cherry Blossom Massage shut down
Making the zoo fun for everyone
Making the zoo fun for everyone
Absentee voting still possible
Absentee voting still possible
North Dakota's Cara Mund
North Dakota’s Cara Mund graduates from Harvard Law
2022 Horse Expo
2022 Horse Expo brings unique acts to Magic City