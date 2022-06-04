Bismarck High tops Dickinson 7-6 to claim 1st state title in program history

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck High softball team are state champions for the first time after they defeated Dickinson 7-6 in the Class A State Title game on Saturday.

Payton Gerving, Logan Gronberg, and Brielle Wrangham would deliver big hits in the top of the 4th to take the eventual lead.

The Demons finish the year with a 19-8 record.

