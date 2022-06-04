Advertisement

Bismarck High tops Dickinson 7-6 to claim 1st state title in program history

Bismarck High softball team: 2022 state champions
Bismarck High softball team: 2022 state champions(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck High softball team are state champions for the first time after they defeated Dickinson 7-6 in the Class A State Title game on Saturday.

Payton Gerving, Logan Gronberg, and Brielle Wrangham would deliver big hits in the top of the 4th to take the eventual lead.

The Demons finish the year with a 19-8 record.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck shut down on accusations of prostitution
Second arrest made in Minot murder investigation
North Dakota's Cara Mund
North Dakota’s Cara Mund graduates from Harvard Law
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO, sheriff says
Bismarck School Board candidates
A look at the Bismarck School Board candidates

Latest News

Dickinson’s Troy Berg named Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year
6pm Sportscast 06/03/22
6pm Sportscast 06/03/22
Zach Hendrickson
All-Region star Zach Hendrickson picks Minot State golf
10PM Sportscast 6/02/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/02/2022