9 shot after argument leads to shooting at north Phoenix strip mall, police say

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Phoenix police say nine people, including an older teenage boy, was shot at a north Phoenix strip mall early Saturday morning.

Officers said it happened after 1 a.m. Sgt. Andy Williams says detectives believe a confrontation ended in a shooting where nine people were shot.

Three of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries. An older teenage boy was among those shot, but he is expected to be OK. Police are still looking to learn more about what led to the shooting. Police didn’t specifically refer to the gathering as a “party” but instead just stated that a group of young people were at the strip mall. The victims’ ages weren’t specifically clear, but Williams believed they were between 18 and 24.

Video from the scene showed several officers and detectives with crime-scene tape restricting access to the scene. Police expect that area to be closed throughout the morning as an extensive investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

This week’s shooting comes after a party ended in six people between the ages of 16 and 18 being shot in west Phoenix. An 18-year-old man died in that shooting.

