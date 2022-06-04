2022 Horse Expo brings unique acts to Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – This weekend Minot’s hosting the 2022 Horse Expo with new talented acts.

Minot has some new talent for doing tricks while riding horses over the weekend.

“As soon as you go into the arena all the crowd starts cheering, and it’s a really great feeling for you and the horse just for like new experiences and just a great feeling,” said Liberty Cunningham.

Pegasus Riders have a unique act of swinging as they ride.

The horses are getting saddled, warmed up, and ready for the show.

“I have an actual dog and pony show there is such a thing, I actually call them the tiny trio,” said Francesca Carson.

Spanky, Boots, and Jets have several tricks to perform this weekend and yes, a dog is riding a pony.

The group is ready to knock your boots off.

”We are having so much fun so far we’ve had nothing but positive experiences here with the community and stuff like that everybody has been so welcoming to us so for sure we love it here it’s awesome so far,” said Kylee Nevills.

The Canadian Cowgirls, called Canada’s Jewels, stir a sense of national pride wherever they’re stampeding.

This is the first year the Canadian Cowgirls have been to North Dakota and came prepared to show off their skills.

The events start at 7 p.m. and is going on all weekend at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

