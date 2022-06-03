Work to begin on CTE facility in Dunseith

DUNSEITH, N.D. – Local officials joined educators Thursday in celebrating the groundbreaking of a Center for Technical Education for high school students in Dunseith.

The facility is phase one of a multi-phase expansion of the school district, according to Dunseith School Board member Roger Counts.

The center will offer courses such as nursing, light mechanics, welding, and body work, among others, for students grades 9-12.

The CTE facility will cost roughly $16-$17 million and is expected to open in 2024.

