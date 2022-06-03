Advertisement

Work to begin on CTE facility in Dunseith

Image: Dunseith Public School District
Image: Dunseith Public School District(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNSEITH, N.D. – Local officials joined educators Thursday in celebrating the groundbreaking of a Center for Technical Education for high school students in Dunseith.

The facility is phase one of a multi-phase expansion of the school district, according to Dunseith School Board member Roger Counts.

The center will offer courses such as nursing, light mechanics, welding, and body work, among others, for students grades 9-12.

The CTE facility will cost roughly $16-$17 million and is expected to open in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Mott Nursing Home
Healthcare providers mulling options to keep Mott nursing home functioning
Williston Substation
Rolling blackouts a possibility this summer for North Dakota
Phil Parker
Phil Parker signs off one final time from KFYR Radio

Latest News

Mandan School Board candidates
A look at the candidates for Mandan School Board
New Mandan high school construction underway
Bismarck Airport
New travel trend sweeping the nation
Charles Bearstail and Daughter
“We are trying to stay strong”: family of Charles Bearstail continues search