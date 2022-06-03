Advertisement

Trial for man accused of attempted murder set for next week

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man facing an attempted murder charge for a Mandan shooting may not head to trial next week.

Prosecutors say in January 2021 Terry Peltier of Mandan was in an argument with a woman when he shot a man attempting to break up their fight. Court documents report that Peltier shot two rounds, one into the floor, and one into the man’s hip. According to police, Peltier fled and was found later in Bismarck.

At the final disposition conference Friday, the defense attorney asked prosecutors to resolve the matter with new negotiations.

If no plea agreement is reached, Peltier is set to face a jury for four days next week.

