Summer reading at Bismarck Library

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventy-seven percent of kids agree that reading over the summer will help them during the school year, according to an academic book report. Now that schools are out for the summer, the Bismarck Library is encouraging readers by hosting events like their used books sale.

Friday, was a celebration of reading at the Bismarck Library. Kids got to dance with Miss Sparkles and participate in fun activities and purchase some new books that they could read this summer.

“Summer reading as a librarian and as a previous teacher, it’s so important for kids to keep up their reading throughout summer, and so we have a summer reading program that just encourages boys and girls to read, and we give out some prizes throughout the summer,” said children’s program director Jana Maher.

A huge crowd of parents and children sifted through hundreds of books, looking for an exciting summer read.

“My mom was a first-grade teacher, so she’s instilled in me that reading is just super important just keeps them learning and not going backward in the Summer, and then they’re ready when they start school in the fall,” said Sara Wolff.

During the summer, the Bismarck Library features story times virtually and in-person, as well as clubs and camps to help kids stay reading.

“We do them in the neighborhood, and we do them virtually, so there are plenty of options. We have some Lego clubs, and sparkle camps; we’re just jam-packed for the summer,” said Maher.

Keeping the young readers engaged during the summer keeps students from backtracking their learning progress.

It’s recommended kids read 30 minutes a day in the Summer, but this can include more than just books.

“Boys and girls, when you’re eating your cereal in the morning, read the back of your cereal box when you’re in the car on a road trip or on vacations to read street signs,” said Maher.

Maher said Summer is a great opportunity for students to read for pleasure rather than just for academics.

“Reading is just everywhere, and if you read 30 minutes a day during the summer, that’s exactly what we hope,” said Maher.

When kids sign up for the summer reading programs, they’re eligible for prizes while they enhance their reading skills.

