Summer Nights on Main returns to Williston this month

WILLISTON, N.D. - Downtown Williston’s annual concert series returns with a full schedule starting later this month.

For the first time since the pandemic, Summer Nights on Main will have nine weeks of concerts every Thursday starting June 30. Besides the free concert, officials say there will be plenty of food vendors and kids’ activities available.

“It’s truly a community event. We have some returning favorite bands and then we also have some new bands which we are always excited to bring something new to Williston as well,” said Debbie Richter, Summer Nights Committee Member.

The concert lineup is:

June 30 - October Road (sponsored by Williston Community Builders)

July 7 - Rock Creek Revival (sponsored by Red River Supply and Arista Containers)

July 14 - Uptown (sponsored by Nobel Casing)

July 21 - Josey and the Whalers (sponsored by Secure Energy)

July 28 - Brianna Helbling (sponsored by Purity Oilfield Services)

August 4 - 2 Weeks Notice (sponsored by Lee Suess)

August 11 - Marshall Catch (sponsored by Ryan Motors)

August 18 - Slamabama (sponsored by Red Rock Ford)

August 25 - Red Roses (sponsored by Williston State College)

Summer Nights on Main takes place from 5-9 p.m. throughout Main Street downtown.

