Advertisement

Summer Nights on Main returns to Williston this month

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Downtown Williston’s annual concert series returns with a full schedule starting later this month.

For the first time since the pandemic, Summer Nights on Main will have nine weeks of concerts every Thursday starting June 30. Besides the free concert, officials say there will be plenty of food vendors and kids’ activities available.

“It’s truly a community event. We have some returning favorite bands and then we also have some new bands which we are always excited to bring something new to Williston as well,” said Debbie Richter, Summer Nights Committee Member.

The concert lineup is:

June 30 - October Road (sponsored by Williston Community Builders)

July 7 - Rock Creek Revival (sponsored by Red River Supply and Arista Containers)

July 14 - Uptown (sponsored by Nobel Casing)

July 21 - Josey and the Whalers (sponsored by Secure Energy)

July 28 - Brianna Helbling (sponsored by Purity Oilfield Services)

August 4 - 2 Weeks Notice (sponsored by Lee Suess)

August 11 - Marshall Catch (sponsored by Ryan Motors)

August 18 - Slamabama (sponsored by Red Rock Ford)

August 25 - Red Roses (sponsored by Williston State College)

Summer Nights on Main takes place from 5-9 p.m. throughout Main Street downtown.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Charles Bearstail and Daughter
“We are trying to stay strong”: family of Charles Bearstail continues search
Guled Farah
Police: Man facing charges after trying to steal vehicle with children inside

Latest News

Trial for man accused of attempted murder set for next week
Bird flu
ND Department of Agriculture extends ban on poultry events
10PM Sportscast 6/02/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/02/2022
Dickinson Fire Department responded to an "active structure fire" in the 100 block of 4th...
UPDATE: Crews in Dickinson respond to structure fire