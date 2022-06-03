Advertisement

Second arrest made in Minot murder investigation

(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a second person in connection with the February killing of a 42-year-old Minot man.

Police said they arrested 34-year-old Regina Goodale on a charge of accomplice to murder, in the death of Wade Goodale.

Prosecutors had originally charged two others—34-year-old Mathew R. Anderson, and 35-year-old Whitney Racine.

Police said Regina is in custody in the Ward County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

