Second arrest made in Minot murder investigation

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a second person in connection with the February killing of a 42-year-old Minot man.

Police said they arrested 34-year-old Regina Goodale on a charge of accomplice to murder, in the death of Wade Goodale.

Prosecutors had originally charged two others—34-year-old Mathew R. Anderson, and 35-year-old Whitney Racine.

Police said Regina is in custody in the Ward County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

