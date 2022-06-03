Advertisement

Roosevelt Park Pool opens for summer season

Roosevelt Park Pool
Roosevelt Park Pool(KFYR-TV)
By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park pool opened for the summer season on Friday.

The lifeguard shortage hasn’t hit the Roosevelt pool too hard.

They are searching for a few more people, but are almost at capacity, with new lifeguards like Mckynna Sgenberg.

“There’s quite a few, but I don’t think it’s as much as previous years, but I got to know them yesterday when we all met up and they’re pretty fun,” said Sgenberg.

Leadership with the park district said they are sticking to their regular pay rate that they have used for the past couple of years.

“Basically, they get the hours that they want. I mean some of them want to work part time, some full time so we can basically accommodate whatever they want to do,” said Minot Park District recreation manager Ann Nesheim.

The pool is open to all ages Monday through Sunday.

Season passes are available at the pool or at the park district office.

