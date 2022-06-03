New travel trend sweeping the nation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With world travel opening up again, North Dakotans are following a national trend that has coined a new phrase, “Revenge Travel.” Revenge travel is sweeping the country.

The Glass family is excited to renew family connections.

“We’ve got to see some but this we’ll get to see them all together now so for the first time since COVID so it will be exciting, so yeah,” said traveler Kristy Glass.

They’re traveling to Panama Beach for a reunion.

Traveling is up pre-pandemic, and those numbers are being reflected by North Dakota travelers.

“I’m so happy, I’m happy people get to get out and explore and I get to work again,” said Cassie Stagier.

The term revenge travel might sound negative but it’s actually a really positive trend.

“Revenge travel is everybody that didn’t get to go they want to go they’re they want to get out and travel,” said Glass.

Travelers who have booked vacations this year are already looking forward to 2023.

“In two years, we plan on going on a cruise for the first time since COVID for our 25th wedding anniversary so excited about that,” said Glass.

There are several reasons travel is taking off.

“Quite a few of the countries our travelers frequent have dropped restrictions so no vaccinations required no pre travel testing um you can just go,” said Stagier.

An Expedia’s survey found that 60% of consumers had plans to travel domestically and 27% to travel internationally in 2022.

