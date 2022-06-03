New Mandan high school construction underway

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Students are looking toward to the end of classes and the beginning of summer, but in Mandan many students, teachers and parents are looking toward the 2024 school year.

Ground for the new Mandan high school was broken in Sept. and excavation of the new facility is moving forward.

The new building has a capacity of 1,400 students but it can be expanded to accommodate 1,800. The new school will be a huge asset to the community.

“The community is really looking forward to it, they are excited,” Mandan public school superintendent Mike Bitz said. “So are our students, especially like our current freshmen, who are going to be sophomores, they will be the first graduating class. I know they are excited to make the move over.”

The Career and Technical Education Center will be attached to the building which will house welding and agricultural labs, CNA and construction trades.

