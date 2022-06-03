Advertisement

ND Department of Agriculture extends ban on poultry events

Bird flu
Bird flu(None)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While national bird flu cases are decreases, state officials in North Dakota have decided all poultry and bird events will continued to be banned until further notice.

“The trend of decreasing cases of avian influenza nationally is encouraging, but we continue to have wild bird infections detected across the state and domestic poultry cases continue to pop up,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “The board is continuing to monitor and assess the risk, which will be reviewed again at their Sept. 7 meeting.”

To reduce the risk of spreading avian influenza across North Dakota, the State Board of Animal Health canceled all shows, public sales, and exhibitions of poultry and other birds in March 2022.

“Nationally, the outbreak has affected more than 37 million commercial and backyard birds in 36 states. North Dakota has had 167,000 birds in 10 counties affected,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “This order will help limit the spread of the disease in the state and protect our North Dakota producers and backyard bird owners.”

More information about avian influenza and biosecurity is available here.

MN poultry event ban extended

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Charles Bearstail and Daughter
“We are trying to stay strong”: family of Charles Bearstail continues search
Guled Farah
Police: Man facing charges after trying to steal vehicle with children inside

Latest News

Trial for man accused of attempted murder set for next week
Summer Nights on Main returns to Williston this month
10PM Sportscast 6/02/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/02/2022
Dickinson Fire Department responded to an "active structure fire" in the 100 block of 4th...
UPDATE: Crews in Dickinson respond to structure fire