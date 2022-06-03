ND Department of Agriculture extends ban on poultry events

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While national bird flu cases are decreases, state officials in North Dakota have decided all poultry and bird events will continued to be banned until further notice.

“The trend of decreasing cases of avian influenza nationally is encouraging, but we continue to have wild bird infections detected across the state and domestic poultry cases continue to pop up,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “The board is continuing to monitor and assess the risk, which will be reviewed again at their Sept. 7 meeting.”

To reduce the risk of spreading avian influenza across North Dakota, the State Board of Animal Health canceled all shows, public sales, and exhibitions of poultry and other birds in March 2022.

“Nationally, the outbreak has affected more than 37 million commercial and backyard birds in 36 states. North Dakota has had 167,000 birds in 10 counties affected,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “This order will help limit the spread of the disease in the state and protect our North Dakota producers and backyard bird owners.”

More information about avian influenza and biosecurity is available here.

