A look at the candidates for Mandan School Board

Mandan School Board candidates
Mandan School Board candidates(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, we take a look at the candidates for Mandan School Board.

There are seven candidates for three open spots on the Mandan School Board this election cycle.

Lorraine Davis is a founder of several nonprofit organizations benefitting low-income families and a mother with children in the district. She plans to prioritize student achievement and to assist the district with diverse growth and fiscal responsibility.

Lori Furaus is the only incumbent running this year. First elected in 2013, she’s an MPS parent who wants to promote strong parent and community engagement, safety and wellness among students, and retaining teachers by supporting them.

Tom Peters was employed with MPS for nearly 30 years. He hopes to provide educators with the support necessary to meet their success and the needs of their students, and to set policies that prioritize MPS employees and students, not groups outside the district.

Savannah Schmidt has children in the district. As an accountant by trade, the economical and efficient oversight of construction of the new schools is important to her. Additionally, she believes teacher retention is critical.

Heidi Schuchard is a mother to an MPS student and is a youth worker with the Mandan Police Department. She’s running for school board because she’s worried about national trends that she believes would be detrimental to the MPS education system, and because she wants to tackle what she calls tough goals pertaining to education.

Karmen Siirtola is a business owner who had a child graduate from MHS. She’s served on Mandan Schools Curriculum and Finance Committees and she hopes to serve all students, parents, teachers, and administrators and to bring more satisfying results for everyone.

Dustine Simmons is a parent of two MPS students and serves on the parent-teacher organization at Red Trail Elementary. She believes it’s important for all interested parties, that is, teachers, parents, and administration, to have a voice in the education of the community’s children.

The election is on June 14th.

