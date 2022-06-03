Dakota Zoo certified as sensory inclusive, makes it more welcoming for all visitors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather is going to be perfect for a trip to the zoo this weekend.

That’s good news, but even is that the Dakota Zoo is a little more welcoming for all visitors.

The zoo is now certified sensory inclusive.

Five-year-old Hannah Lee loves the zoo.

“Her favorite thing is the train, popcorn and park,” said Hannah’s mom, Emily.

She’s also a big fan of the ice cream. But sometimes, the zoo can be a little overwhelming for Hannah. She has autism and doesn’t like big crowds.

“She doesn’t do very well in those situations,” said Emily.

Now, Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo is working to make sure all visitors feel welcome all the time.

They’ve created three “quiet areas” that give people a space to take a break and get away from the crowds.

“They can kind of sit here and chill the waterfowl and it’s off the main path,” explained Troy Kravig, guest services manager for Dakota Zoo.

This quiet area includes a pond and plenty of fish.

“These large koi fish which are just kind of fun to watch,” said Kravig. “The quiet area is just a section of the zoo that we kind of designated as someplace that’s a little more relaxing kind of away from the crowds that these folks would come decompress if they have to.”

For Hannah and her mom, the benches and quiet are welcome.

“Hannah likes to sit, especially if we’ve been walking for awhile,” said Emily.

There are also areas designated as “headphone zones.” That’s a signal that the area might be a little loud, and people with sensory sensitivities may want to put on headphones.

For Emily, these new features are small things, that together, make her and her daughter feel welcome and accepted.

The zoo has partnered with Kulture City to make become sensory inclusive. Sensory bags are available in the gift shop. Visitors can check out a bag for free, which includes fidget toys and headphones.

You can learn more at kulturecity.org or on the Dakota Zoo’s website, dakotazoo.org.

