Crews in Dickinson responding to structure fire

A Facebook post Thursday night indicates the Dickinson Fire Department responded to an "active...
A Facebook post Thursday night indicates the Dickinson Fire Department responded to an "active structure fire" in the 100 block of 4th Street East.(Dickinson Fire Department)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Fire crews in Dickinson responded to a structure fire Thursday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The post indicates they responded to an “active structure fire” in the 100 block of 4th Street East.

The public is advised to avoid the area while crews put out the flames.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was home at the time of the fire, if anyone was hurt, or the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check with Your News Leader for updates.

**ACTIVE INCIDENT** #DickinsonFD crews are on-scene of an active structure fire on the 100 block of Fourth Street East. Please avoid the area while crews are diligently working to mitigate the incident.

Posted by Dickinson Fire Department on Thursday, June 2, 2022

