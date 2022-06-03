Crews in Dickinson responding to structure fire
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Fire crews in Dickinson responded to a structure fire Thursday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The post indicates they responded to an “active structure fire” in the 100 block of 4th Street East.
The public is advised to avoid the area while crews put out the flames.
It’s unclear at this time if anyone was home at the time of the fire, if anyone was hurt, or the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check with Your News Leader for updates.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.