Advertisement

Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck shut down on accusations of prostitution

Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement took two people into custody and shut down a Bismarck-based massage parlor in a sting operation Friday morning.

Bismarck Police conducted a human trafficking investigation into Cherry Blossom Massage located at 1421 Mapleton Avenue in North Bismarck.  They said they received tips that sexual acts were being offered during massages. After a search warrant was executed, Bismarck Police arrested 54-year-old David Coble and 48-year-old Yanhong Coble, both of Bismarck.

They are both charged with promoting prostitution.

People at neighboring businesses told Your News Leader that they were not surprised by the allegations. One woman said she had called in a tip to police.

Police said two victims in the case received services.

The Cobles are in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries
Charles Bearstail and Daughter
“We are trying to stay strong”: family of Charles Bearstail continues search
Guled Farah
Police: Man facing charges after trying to steal vehicle with children inside
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Latest News

Zach Hendrickson
All-Region star Zach Hendrickson picks Minot State golf
Garrison Dam
Army Corps of Engineers study looking at possible Garrison Dam updates
Dakota Zoo
Dakota Zoo certified as sensory inclusive, makes it more welcoming for all visitors
Roosevelt Park Pool
Roosevelt Park Pool opens for summer season