Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck shut down on accusations of prostitution

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement took two people into custody and shut down a Bismarck-based massage parlor in a sting operation Friday morning.

Bismarck Police conducted a human trafficking investigation into Cherry Blossom Massage located at 1421 Mapleton Avenue in North Bismarck. They said they received tips that sexual acts were being offered during massages. After a search warrant was executed, Bismarck Police arrested 54-year-old David Coble and 48-year-old Yanhong Coble, both of Bismarck.

They are both charged with promoting prostitution.

People at neighboring businesses told Your News Leader that they were not surprised by the allegations. One woman said she had called in a tip to police.

Police said two victims in the case received services.

The Cobles are in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.

