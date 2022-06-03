Army Corps of Engineers study looking at possible Garrison Dam updates

GARRISON, N.D. – Some safety updates could be on the way for the Garrison Dam.

The Army Corps of Engineers held a virtual meeting to discuss some of these updates, though they reiterate there’s no immediate danger.

The earth embankment can hold back trillions of gallons of water at the Garrison Dam, built in the 1950′s to protect communities downstream in 12 states. The Army Corps of Engineers continues to study the dam and update it to make sure it can handle anything mother nature throws at it.

“When it comes to managing risk at our dams, an Army Corps of Engineers dam, public safety really is the number one priority, and we take that very seriously,” said Jeff Greenwald, lead planner.

In the released study they found some parts of the dam spillway that can be improved to better resist rare and powerful storms. They included options like replacing or raising parts of the existing structure, one option called for a new spillway to be added.

“We wanted to evaluate constructing a new spillway on the west abutment, because that alternative would likely give us the best ability to manage flood risk during construction. Essentially if we were constructing a new spillway it would allow us to use the existing spillway for emergency releases,” said Curtis Miller, technical lead for the dam.

Lake Sakakawea is the third largest reservoir in the country containing up to 23.5 million acre feet of water at the top of the flood pool.

The report is scheduled to go through multiple stages of analysis, review, and an environmental assessment over the next year, and they’ll look for approval next June.

