All-Region star Zach Hendrickson picks Minot State golf

Zach Hendrickson
Zach Hendrickson(KFYR-TV)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The area’s most decorated Class B athlete of the year is staying home in Minot.

Our Redeemer’s graduate Zach Hendrickson signed to play golf at Minot State University on Friday.

“I don’t think it’s clicked in yet. It’s obviously special and I got a lot of people congratulating me. I don’t think it’s clicked in yet but I’m excited,” said Zach.

Hendrickson played football under the Bishop Ryan co-op and played basketball and golf for Our Redeemer’s. He won the ‘Senior Athlete of the Year’ award for all three sports in the 2021-2022 school year.

“I wanted to stay local and they gave me a good opportunity. I have some family that came through this school and some friends who are going there. I’m just excited to go to Minot State,” said Zach.

Zach finished third at the Class B State Golf Tournament this week and the Knights finished sixth as a team.

He plans to study finance in the fall.

