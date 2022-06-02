What would a recession mean?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The S&P 500 closed the month of May essentially the same as it ended in April. When that happens, returns for the rest of the year are a wild card.

The Fed will be hiking interest rates over the next few months, trying to orchestrate a “soft landing” and some may be worried we are headed toward a recession.

“The simple explanation is, in a recession somebody lost their job. In a depression, I lost my job. So, it does imply that the economy is slowing just enough where jobs will start to be on the down click, rather than the up click,” said Eugene Graner, President of Heartland Investments.

Graner explains this would cause a contraction of spending, consuming, and production. But adds it’s not something to worry about, it will slow things down, but in turn, bring lower prices.

