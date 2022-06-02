“We are trying to stay strong”: family of Charles Bearstail continues search

NEW TOWN, N.D. – It’s been more than a month since Charles Bearstail went missing on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

Authorities from across the region, and even some out of state, have launched a major search effort for him.

The 64-year-old Bearstail went missing April 24.

Authorities said they located his pickup truck on April 27 at four bears point.

They also found a green kayak and silver paddle they believe he used.

Kalie Paulus headed to the reservation to speak with Bearstail’s daughter, and those who are searching for him.

Shelbe Bearstail said her father Charles has never been one to say no to a challenge. “He is a very adventurous guy you know he is very fit he loves a challenge you know he runs in blizzards you know he’s an ex-Marine,” said Shelbe.

Shelbe and her three sons said they’re holding out hope for his safe return home. Officials have been busy the past month, searching around Lake Sakakawea where Charles’ vehicle was located.

Charles Bearstail (Shelbe Bearstail)

“Water teams being boats operated by local agencies, ground team would be local first responders who are out doing lake surface scans and air teams would be drone operators,” said Emily Sitting Bear, MHA Emergency Operations.

Tribal Chairman Mark Fox, a fellow Marine veteran who grew up in the same town as Charles, said they’re pulling out all the stops to find him.

“Constantly we’re bringing in expertise from the outside to help us enhance our search capacity,” said Fox.

Sitting Bear said the community turned out the first week helped eliminate 120 square miles of the surrounding area. For the Bearstail family, they’re continuing to hold out hope.

“All I have of him is pictures and videos and you know I just, we are trying to stay strong and hoping they find my dad,” said Shelbe.

Officials said the search will continue until Charles is brought back home. If you have any information regarding Charles’ whereabouts, you can contact Emily Sitting Bear at (701) 421-5114, or Three Affiliated Tribes dispatch at (701) 627-3617.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.