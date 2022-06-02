Advertisement

U.S. not paying as much at the pump as the rest of the world

(kfyr)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to AARP today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $4.71, in North Dakota the average is $4.37.

The national average has set yet another record high today and while these prices might make consumers wince, they are still not as high as what the rest of the world is seeing.

“But, we don’t hold the crown for high prices. That’s being held by Europe eight and a half to nine dollar a gallon of gasoline over there. Converted from liters to gallons its almost nine dollars a gallon over there,” said Eugene Graner, President of Heartland Investments.

Graner predicts gas prices may still go up slightly this summer until about the 4th of July or August when most of the summer travel is over. After that he thinks we could see the price per gallon come down slowly.

