TrainND Northwest receives millions in federal grants for CDL and crane training

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Officials with TrainND Northwest announced Tuesday that they will be receiving more than $2 million to expand their workforce training programs.

The money comes from a federal grant through the American Rescue Plan that they will use to improve their CDL and crane operating courses by purchasing new equipment, vehicles, and travel trailers to reach students beyond their campus. They’ll also be adding more virtual simulators.

“We need people in these jobs. They are high paying jobs. They’re great opportunities for people. We need to be able to train those people and train them safely, and this grant makes it possible to do so,” said Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director for TrainND Northwest.

TrainND Northwest currently provides training courses in Williston, Dickinson, and Minot.

