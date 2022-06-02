Surrey sent to Class B baseball state with police and fire escort

SURREY, N.D. - The Surrey Mustangs punched their ticket to the Class B baseball state tournament with a win over Bishop Ryan last week.

This Wednesday afternoon, Surrey Police and Fire sent the Mustangs on their way to Fargo to the tune of lights and sirens.

“I’m really excited. I haven’t been to state in a little bit so it should be a fun experience,” said Kekoa Munos, a senior.

Surrey drew one-seeded Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich, the returning state runner ups. The Mustangs are scheduled to arrive in Fargo Wednesday night.

“I’ll listen to a lot of music, play some iMessage games, play some Uno... we’ll do a lot of singing,” said Kekoa.

The first-round game is Thursday, first pitch is at 3:30 p.m.

