Sports Spotlight: Karter Kudrna

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - His expertise has been utilized by the Blue Hawks and the Big Sticks, but right now Karter Kudrna is concentrating on the Dickinson High baseball team. Jeff Roberts puts him in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Dickinson baseball has hung around the top of the state ranks over the past several years, and one of their most important pieces hasn’t played an inning in the field, thrown a pitch, or taken one swing.

Dickinson Head Coach Pete Dobitz said: “He came to me early in high school just wanting to be part of the program. He loves the game of baseball, but he’s a numbers guy.”

Karter Kudrna is a Dickinson graduate that joined the program as a freshman at DHS in 2018.

“Well I wanted to join the program because I wanted something to do. Basically found my way, doing some bookkeeping and book work. All that freshman and sophomore year at the lower levels, and then finally last year I was finally able to do it full time and help coach Dobitz and the staff out,” said Karter Kudrna.

“Karter is an absolute treat to be around. You know anytime I have a question that I’m too lazy to look up statistic-wise, ‘Karter where ya at?’ He just knows it. His mind is just brilliant. It’s fun to be around, he retains everything,” said Stephen Greenwood, Dickinson assistant.

Kudrna fell in love with statistics when he’d watch his younger brother play in Little League. Anyone who spends time with Karter appreciates his influence.

Greenwood said: “He’s just one of us with a brilliant mind. He’s just part of us. We don’t treat him any differently, he’s just one of the boys.”

“I just feel really lucky and blessed to have him. Without him I might not be on this team because he’s helped me a lot too to get where I’m at, and yeah,” said Kyler Kudrna, Karter’s brother.

The program is better because of Karter, and it’s all because Karter loves the game.

“Well, it meant a lot to me to be going through a program and helping them with stats because they’re very important to the game of baseball,” said Karter Kudrna.

“Not everyone has the skills to play the game, but everyone can be involved in the game,” said Dobitz. “Whether it be numbers or ‘hey coach that’s where that guy hit it last time,’ just little things that add to the game that help win you ball games.”

Karter said: “I would hope one day, I become a statistician. I’m going into accounting so it’s numbers involvement, but we’ll see what ends up happening.”

Dickinson heads into the state tournament as the west’s third seed, and Karter says he thinks this group is focused and can win another state title.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.