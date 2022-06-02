Advertisement

Police: Man facing charges after trying to steal vehicle with children inside

Guled Farah
Guled Farah(Lake Region Correctional Center)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say one man has charges pending after he tried to steal a running vehicle with two children inside.

The Devils Lake Police Department says it was dispatched to the Hardee’s restaurant in town on Saturday, May 28 for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The caller said they went into the restaurant for a short time and left their vehicle running with two children left inside the car.

That’s when police say 32-year-old Guled Farah of Ohio got into the vehicle and took off. Authorities say he was arrested a short time later.

Police say the children were alarmed but thankfully unhurt after the theft.

Officials say it’s a sad reminder that even leaving a vehicle running for just a few seconds can make you a target for criminals.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Mott Nursing Home
Healthcare providers mulling options to keep Mott nursing home functioning
Williston Substation
Rolling blackouts a possibility this summer for North Dakota
Phil Parker
Phil Parker signs off one final time from KFYR Radio

Latest News

U.S. not paying as much at the pump as the rest of the world
What would a recession mean?
Accessible kayak launch installed
Accessible canoe/kayak launch installed at McDowell Dam
DAPL developer’s efforts to keep records on construction security private quashed by ND Supreme Court
Lifeguards Under Water
Lifeguards Under Water