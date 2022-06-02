The peak of fawning season mean drivers could see more deer near roadways

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first week of June is the peak of fawning in North Dakota, according to big game biologist Bill Jensen, so residents can expect to see more deer.

“The mother has kicked last year’s fawn away so that she can devote her time to the new fawn. And last year’s fawn is trying to figure out where it needs to go in the world, so they’re out moving around a lot,” said Bill Jensen, big game biologist with North Dakota Game and Fish.

Biologists say you’ll likely see more deer in odd places, especially at dawn and dusk. They say deer like to stay along river and stream corridors and will cross from shelter belts to food sources.

If you see one, they say there’s often more you haven’t seen yet. That’s why they say it’s important to be aware when driving.

About 1 to 3 times a week drivers arrive at the Duane’s Body and Frame Shop in Bismarck after hitting an animal.

The damage?

“It’s the bumpers, the grill, the radiators, the condensers. We’ll get the car in. We’ll tear the car down. Take all the damaged parts off and do the estimate on it. Get the insurance companies ok and everything on the car and then we order the parts and start putting everything back together,” said Scott Balliet, estimator at Duane’s Body and Frame Shop in Bismarck.

It can cost thousands of dollars to repair.

StateFarm analysists say not to swerve if you are about to hit an animal because the outcome in an accident where a driver loses control of their car is typically worse.

The other thing to be aware of this fawning season?

“If you find a fawn, just leave it alone. The mother hasn’t abandoned it. They have specially developed milk, so it digests very slowly, and they only have to visit the fawn a couple of times a day to nurse. She’s there. She’s probably watching you,” said Jensen.

Fawns are camouflaged with about 300 spots.

Biologists say there was significant die-off of deer in the Missouri river corridor last year due to EHD. They hope to see the populations rebuild.

