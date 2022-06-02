Morton County Sheriff’s Department to bring therapy K9 on board

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A furry new deputy is joining the Morton County Sheriff’s Department this summer. A goldendoodle puppy will be trained to become a therapy K9 for the agency.

The puppy will be the top dog of its litter and is being donated by a Montana owner with a connection to law enforcement. Deputies say the combination of traits like loyalty and human fondness from the retriever side and high intelligence from the poodle side of the puppy will help it assist the community with anxiety and trauma.

“If someone is having stress and anxiety and the dog shows up that person’s anxiety levels drop and their happy-endorphins kick in and they become happier and that’s basically what we want to do for our students and school and our community members as well,” said Deputy David Tomlinson.

Although the K9 will primarily serve Morton County students, the department says the dog will also help the agency respond to traumatic events, can help kids stay calm if they need to testify in court, and will help build stronger community relationships.

The puppy is expected to arrive in July and will train with Deputy David Tomlinson through 2023. It will be the first certified law enforcement therapy canine in a North Dakota sheriff’s office.

