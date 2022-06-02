Advertisement

Morton County Sheriff’s Department to bring therapy K9 on board

(Montana Goldendoodles and Labradoodles)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A furry new deputy is joining the Morton County Sheriff’s Department this summer. A goldendoodle puppy will be trained to become a therapy K9 for the agency.

The puppy will be the top dog of its litter and is being donated by a Montana owner with a connection to law enforcement. Deputies say the combination of traits like loyalty and human fondness from the retriever side and high intelligence from the poodle side of the puppy will help it assist the community with anxiety and trauma.

“If someone is having stress and anxiety and the dog shows up that person’s anxiety levels drop and their happy-endorphins kick in and they become happier and that’s basically what we want to do for our students and school and our community members as well,” said Deputy David Tomlinson.

Although the K9 will primarily serve Morton County students, the department says the dog will also help the agency respond to traumatic events, can help kids stay calm if they need to testify in court, and will help build stronger community relationships.

The puppy is expected to arrive in July and will train with Deputy David Tomlinson through 2023. It will be the first certified law enforcement therapy canine in a North Dakota sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Trinity Health lifts lockdown at hospital locations
56-year-old Barry Zacher
Police arrest man they say peeped into bathrooms at Burleigh County campground
File: ND Governor's Residence
32-year-old Bismarck woman arrested for trespassing at the Governor’s Residence
Photo: Craig Mozelle
Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years
Mott Nursing Home
Healthcare providers mulling options to keep Mott nursing home functioning

Latest News

TrainND Northwest receives millions in federal grants for CDL and crane training
Mott artist creates larger-than-life sculpture to honor grandson’s graduation from Air Force Academy
Gift to develop exhibit at future Discovery Center in honor of longtime Minot florist
‘A couple thousand at least:’ Dickinson woman makes caps for newborn babies