Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries

Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman gunned down in a Fargo restaurant with her baby has died from her injuries.

A post on GoFundMe says 21-year-old Lucia Garcia passed away days after a shooting at Plaza Azteca in Fargo.

A post says “It is with broken hearts and an emptiness too cast to compare to anything that our family wishes to share with the community who has been keeping our Lucia and her son, Dominique in prayer and in their thoughts; Lucia has passed away. Our baby girl hurts no more and fears no more. She is free of all that ever caused her pain and she has joined our Lord, Jesus Christ. Fly high, sweet sister, fly high. Forever our angel, forever in our hearts. Until we meet again.”

The shooting happened Wednesday, May 18 at the restaurant in south Fargo. Police say Lucia and her son, Dominique, were shot by 24-year-old Malik Gill.

Gill then took police on a chase that ended in rural Clay County when Gill took his own life.

Lucia was rushed to the hospital where she was in critical condition and doctors said she would have brain damage from a lack of oxygen.

The child, 7-month-old Dominique, is expected to recover from his gunshot wound.

Previous reporting on the shooting can be found below:

