Advertisement

DAPL developer’s efforts to keep records on construction security private quashed by ND Supreme Court

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - - The Dakota Access Pipeline developer, Energy Transfer appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court in April to keep records linked to construction security at the protested pipeline private. Now, North Dakota Supreme Court justices denied their petition.

The developer said the 16,000 documents were confidential and contained information central to the security of critical infrastructure in North Dakota, specifically the Dakota Access Pipeline, and asked for an injunction.

The documents are related to a dispute over whether TigerSwan, a North Carolina company hired by Energy Transfer to oversee security during the pipeline’s construction, operated illegally in the state.

That dispute was settled in 2020, where TigerSwan, without admitting wrongdoing, agreed to pay $175,000 to the North Dakota Private Investigation and Security Board.

The district court denied the request for an injunction and the developer took the issue to the higher court asking for a rehearing, where they were also denied last week.

The case now moves before the district court for final hearings on disputed redactions. After a final order is given, non-private records will become public -- a victory for open records advocates.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Mott Nursing Home
Healthcare providers mulling options to keep Mott nursing home functioning
Williston Substation
Rolling blackouts a possibility this summer for North Dakota
Phil Parker
Phil Parker signs off one final time from KFYR Radio
56-year-old Barry Zacher
Police arrest man they say peeped into bathrooms at Burleigh County campground

Latest News

What would a recession mean?
Accessible kayak launch installed
Accessible canoe/kayak launch installed at McDowell Dam
Lifeguards Under Water
Lifeguards Under Water
Therapy K9 coming to Morton County
Therapy K9 coming to Morton County