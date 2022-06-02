DAPL developer’s efforts to keep records on construction security private quashed by ND Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - - The Dakota Access Pipeline developer, Energy Transfer appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court in April to keep records linked to construction security at the protested pipeline private. Now, North Dakota Supreme Court justices denied their petition.

The developer said the 16,000 documents were confidential and contained information central to the security of critical infrastructure in North Dakota, specifically the Dakota Access Pipeline, and asked for an injunction.

The documents are related to a dispute over whether TigerSwan, a North Carolina company hired by Energy Transfer to oversee security during the pipeline’s construction, operated illegally in the state.

That dispute was settled in 2020, where TigerSwan, without admitting wrongdoing, agreed to pay $175,000 to the North Dakota Private Investigation and Security Board.

The district court denied the request for an injunction and the developer took the issue to the higher court asking for a rehearing, where they were also denied last week.

The case now moves before the district court for final hearings on disputed redactions. After a final order is given, non-private records will become public -- a victory for open records advocates.

