Construction to begin on Little Joe’s Daycare in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. - Finding adequate childcare services remains a challenge for the growing city of Williston. On Thursday, one project took another step closer toward building a new facility.

Officials with St. Joesph’s Church held a groundbreaking for Little Joes Daycare, which will be located on Main Street next to Domino’s Pizza. It will provide services for up to 80 small children for both the public and members of its parish.

“To be able to help meet some of that need in this new facility, it feels good and is exciting,” said Father Russel Kovash.

Little Joe’s will be located at 513 Main Street. The project includes turning the empty lot across the alley into a parking lot to provide additional space for families away from heavy traffic.

Father Kovash also said the childcare center will help expand their school by bringing in more families and teachers.

Father Kovash expects the project to be completed next spring.

