Advertisement

Canola farmers getting seeds in the ground

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARPIO, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers are working on getting their canola crops into the ground for the year.

Canola farmers like Pat Murphy are estimating four to five days left of seeding.

He said he hopes to be done by June 5.

“I think in my career, the latest we’ve seeded was probably around the 13th, 14th of June. Twenty-some years ago and that turned out fine too. That crop turned out good too,” said Murphy.

Having four decades worth of farming under his belt, Murphy said that commodity prices are reaching record highs, including new crop bids. “We get out ahead and do some colter spots or some whole fields and that dries it out just enough so we can get on it and it’s working a lot better than it did you know 10 days ago,” said Murphy.

He said the drought hasn’t affected the pothole area too much but drying out wet spots helps prevent the seeder from getting stuck.

Murphy said he he’s also grown wheat and soybeans in the past.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Mott Nursing Home
Healthcare providers mulling options to keep Mott nursing home functioning
Williston Substation
Rolling blackouts a possibility this summer for North Dakota
Phil Parker
Phil Parker signs off one final time from KFYR Radio

Latest News

Peak of fawning
The peak of fawning season mean drivers could see more deer near roadways
U.S. not paying as much at the pump as the rest of the world
What would a recession mean?
Accessible kayak launch installed
Accessible canoe/kayak launch installed at McDowell Dam