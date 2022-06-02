Canola farmers getting seeds in the ground

CARPIO, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers are working on getting their canola crops into the ground for the year.

Canola farmers like Pat Murphy are estimating four to five days left of seeding.

He said he hopes to be done by June 5.

“I think in my career, the latest we’ve seeded was probably around the 13th, 14th of June. Twenty-some years ago and that turned out fine too. That crop turned out good too,” said Murphy.

Having four decades worth of farming under his belt, Murphy said that commodity prices are reaching record highs, including new crop bids. “We get out ahead and do some colter spots or some whole fields and that dries it out just enough so we can get on it and it’s working a lot better than it did you know 10 days ago,” said Murphy.

He said the drought hasn’t affected the pothole area too much but drying out wet spots helps prevent the seeder from getting stuck.

Murphy said he he’s also grown wheat and soybeans in the past.

