Bismarck pools reduce hours

Hours may be affected as worker shortage continues
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deep beneath the floor of the Hillside Aquatic Complex, Bismarck Parks and Recreation operations superintendent, Dan Sedevie is opening the values that will fill one of Bismarck’s pools.

It will take a couple of days to top off all areas of the facility. But while the pools will be full, the staff required to monitor swimmers won’t. Until more lifeguards are hired, hours at Elks and Wachter pools will be shorten.

“Reasons for those reduced hours is the lack of lifeguards,” BPRD facilities and programs director, Mike Wald said.

The evening and weekend sessions for the Elks and Wachter pools are being discontinued for the time being.

“Hopefully this summer with a couple more of our lifeguarding classes we can get the guards we need and get pools back open to normal hours,” Wald said.

Wait times may be longer at Hillside Aquatic Complex due to reduced hours at Wachter and Elks pools.

“It’s in a sense one in one out. People might have to please be patient with the staff and when patrons leave, we will make sure that the spot gets filled with someone who is waiting,” Wald said.

All Bismarck pools open Monday June 6 at 12. Hillside will maintain normal hours throughout the summer.

