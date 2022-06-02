Accessible canoe/kayak launch installed at McDowell Dam

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nicci and Ryan Brelje kayak through North Dakota waters regularly.

“The closer I can be to the water and in nature, the better. So, once I saw that I could kayak, I went for it.” Nicci Brelje, Bismarck kayaker who started the Bismarck ‘Yakkers Facebook group.

They’re not alone.

“Seems like more and more people are getting into it every year,” said Ryan Brelje, Bismarck kayaker.

Typically, the process moving from land to water takes some work.

“Obviously we have to put our paddle together and gauge where we are going to go in at. Most of the time it’s on either a riverbank or the boat dock,” said Nicci Brelje.

“I’ve gone in some places that are just in the middle of nowhere where it’s just kind of sketchy getting in,” said Ryan Brelje.

As the weather heats up and more people head outside, they’re stopping by McDowell Dam to kayak. Now, more people than ever can do so.

They head down a ramp at the boat launch and they’re greeted with a newly installed accessible kayak launch.

“Either transition from a wheelchair or sit down at this level,” said David Mayer, Bismarck Parks and Recreation District operations manager as he demonstrated the steps of the launch.

A series of seats gives users the ability to seamlessly enter the water. “Easier accessibility is going to be really helpful for people,” said Ryan Brelje.

“From our standpoint it feels great because we are always looking for those opportunities to increase usership,” said Mayer.

Mayer says McDowell Dam has grown in popularity over the years and he hopes more people will continue to enjoy nature and the new launch.

“Why not? Look at the weather that we have, it’s great. In North Dakota we get maybe three months of great weather a year, that depends on your perspective. I think getting out and enjoying this weather, getting a little vitamin D from the sun is a wonderful thing for everybody,” said Mayer.

And kayakers Nicci and Ryan say nothing beats being out on the water.

“It’s like you’re flying. I love it so much. There’s so much to see. You can creep up on some birds on a sandbar, or you can go really fast, or you can just chill and enjoy the sunshine or people’s company that you’re kayaking with, so it’s just a freeing, fun experience,” said Nicci Brelje.

About 30 people tried out the accessible launch platform this past weekend.

The launch installation was funded by a $25,000 grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Another project at Bismarck parks is the installation of wheelchair friendly picnic tables.

