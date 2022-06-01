Advertisement

Velva softball, ‘most energetic team in the state,’ ready for state tournament

Velva softball
Velva softball(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - The Velva Aggies are headed to state and nobody on the team is surprised.

“I feel like we deserve it,” said Cienna Clemens, a sophomore.

It’s the second state berth in the team’s five-year history.

“Looking back at all that, and to getting to this point. It’s... I don’t know. It’s special, that’s all I can say,” said coach Bryce Gutknecht

After losing to Beulah in the Region 4 championship, the Aggies fought back in a state qualifier win to shut out Heart River.

“We just tried not to think about the last game, play our best. It could be our last game too, so we just really wanted to win,” said Olivia Passa, a junior.

The team credits the win to their energy.

“They got a lot of energy. A lot of dance moves... When you lose that first game and you got to come back, you wonder about the energy and the mindset of the girls but it was great,” said Gutknecht.

The team’s spirit may be higher than their batting average.

“The best team out there and the most energetic. We’re going to show that at state”

A tall task for the self-proclaimed “most energetic team” in North Dakota.

The Aggies will play two-seeded Kindred on Thursday, first pitch is at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: ND Governor's Residence
32-year-old Bismarck woman arrested for trespassing at the Governor’s Residence
Photo: Craig Mozelle
Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years
UPDATE: Trinity Health lifts lockdown at hospital locations
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August
24-year-old dies in motorcycle-car crash in Williams County

Latest News

Johnnie Candle: Pro's Pointer
Pro’s Pointer #5: choosing the right lure
pro's pointer
Pro’s Pointer #5: choosing the right lure
sports 5/31
6PM Sportscast 5/31/22
Drew Hysjulien tabbed as Minot North High School boys basketball coach