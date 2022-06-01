Velva softball, ‘most energetic team in the state,’ ready for state tournament

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - The Velva Aggies are headed to state and nobody on the team is surprised.

“I feel like we deserve it,” said Cienna Clemens, a sophomore.

It’s the second state berth in the team’s five-year history.

“Looking back at all that, and to getting to this point. It’s... I don’t know. It’s special, that’s all I can say,” said coach Bryce Gutknecht

After losing to Beulah in the Region 4 championship, the Aggies fought back in a state qualifier win to shut out Heart River.

“We just tried not to think about the last game, play our best. It could be our last game too, so we just really wanted to win,” said Olivia Passa, a junior.

The team credits the win to their energy.

“They got a lot of energy. A lot of dance moves... When you lose that first game and you got to come back, you wonder about the energy and the mindset of the girls but it was great,” said Gutknecht.

The team’s spirit may be higher than their batting average.

“The best team out there and the most energetic. We’re going to show that at state”

A tall task for the self-proclaimed “most energetic team” in North Dakota.

The Aggies will play two-seeded Kindred on Thursday, first pitch is at 11 a.m.

