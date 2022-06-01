Various drone applications to be tested on Vantis network this summer

Advertisement

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOTT, N.D. - The Mott nursing home will close but Sanford is removing the stipulation that it can’t be used for healthcare purposes, according to Mott Mayor Troy Mosbrucker.

Mosbrucker said this means the city can use it for whatever they see fit.

The mayor said he met with two people from Good Samaritan Society and three people from Sanford Wednesday about the development.

Mosbrucker said the city’s plan is to put some type of healthcare in there if it’s feasible.

